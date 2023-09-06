Dry spell continues to prevail in state

Vijayawada: Rayalaseema region received scanty rainfall in this monsoon season as all eight districts recorded deficit rainfall and not even one district received the normal rains from June 1 to August 31, 2023. Farming community is desperately waiting for the rains to give life to their withering crops and continue the cultivation of crops this kharif season. The season is already delayed due to poor rainfall and the existing crops will be dried up if same harsh conditions prevail in the state.

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing severe dry spell conditions this rainy season and weather conditions are similar to that of summer with scorching heat and sultry weather.

According to meteorological centre, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh received minus 25 per cent rainfall this rainy season. Compared to Rayalaseema region, the situation in Coastal Andhra Pradesh is better. Five districts, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Viziangaram districts received normal rainfall.

All the remaining districts recorded deficit rainfall this season, which began on June 1, 2023. From June 1 to August 31 the state recorded minus 25 per cent rainfall.

Annamayya district is the worst affected district in the state with minus 46 mm rainfall. Normal rainfall from June 1 to August 31 is 261 mm. But, the district received only 141 mm.

Anantapur is another district hit by poor rainfall. Normal rainfall in the district is 206 mm while the district received only 129 mm. YSR district received minus 36 per cent, Tirupati minus 28, Sri Sathya Sai minus 28, Nandyal and Kurnool received minus 26 per cent rainfall till August 31, 2023. Chittoor district recorded minus 15 percent rainfall. Normal rainfall of YSR district is 275 mm but it received only 175 mm.

Prakasam is the worst affected district in Coastal AP with scanty rainfall this season. Normal rainfall of Prakasam district is 253 mm while the district recorded only 145 mm rainfall. Farmers are desperately waiting for the rains in the district.

Palnadu and Nellore districts received scanty rainfall this kharif season. Palnadu received minus 39 per cent rainfall and Nellore district minus 38 per cent rainfall. Palnadu received 243 mm rainfall as against the normal of 402 mm. Normal rainfall of Nellore district is 230 mm and it received only 142 mm rainfall with 38 percent deficit.

Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district got minus 33 per cent rainfall, Bapatla minus 10 per cent, East Godavari minus 17 per cent, Eluru minus 18 per cent, NTR district minus 23 per cent and West Godavari minus 29 per cent.

Main reservoirs of the state, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar, are also not receiving adequate flood waters this season.

For the first time since 2009, the state is facing severe problem of scanty rainfall. The IMD has forecast good rains in September. The farmers are hopeful of getting adequate rains this September and October so that they can save the crops. Otherwise, they have to face severe loss as the crops will be dried up due to lack of water.