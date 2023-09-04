Durga Ghat to be reopened soon

Vijayawada: The famous Durga Ghat located opposite Kanaka Durga Temple (on River Krishna banks) is going to be made available for bathing again. Keeping in view of devotees’ demand and at the behest of district Collector S Dilli Rao, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Temple authorities have decided to reopen the bathing ghat soon.

In fact, bathing in Durga Ghat prior to Goddess Durga darshan has been a great sentiment for lakhs of devotees, who consider taking a holy dip at Durga Ghat a sacred thing. Over 90 per cent of pilgrims, who come for Goddess’ Darshan, used to take a bath in Durga Ghat. But unfortunately, it has not been available for the devotees due to various reasons, mainly Covid pandemic and floods for the past five years. Police and irrigation department have imposed restrictions over taking bathing in River Krishna as well as at Durga Ghat. Owing to this, the devotees reluctantly have to adjust with a shower bath. For the past few years, the devotees insisted many times for reopening of the Durga Ghat, but their requests were put aside by the authorities concerned.

However, finally, the Durga Ghat will be reopened for the devotees by the initiative of the district authorities. It is learnt that the Collector talked with both irrigation and Durga temple authorities and insisted on reopening for the pilgrims in a recent meeting. In view of his orders the respective departments have given their nod to make available the ghat again.

Cleaning, other works undertaken

The temple authorities are gearing up to take necessary steps to provide direct river bathing to devotees in Durga Ghat. For this, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam authorities have allocated Rs 20 lakh. The authorities have already undertaken cleaning and desilting activities at Durga Ghat. Besides, dress changing rooms (ladies) were built and cloak rooms were also constructed.

Speaking to The Hans India, Durga Temple Executive Engineer L Ramadevi said that Durga Ghat will be made available for devotees within 10 days. She said they are undertaking developmental activities as per the master plan. In the first phase, they will take up main important works such as Annadanam Complex, Durga Ghat, Prasadam Potu and other works. The temple is taking care of cleaning and other activities at Durga Ghat. “We have set up 100 showers at Durga Ghat for the convenience of the devotees. If Durga Ghat is reopened, the showers will remain available for the devotees,” she said.

The Executive Engineer further said that even though Durga Ghat would be reopened before the Dasara fete, it will not be available during the Dasara celebrations time as there will be heavy rush of devotees.