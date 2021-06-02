Early medication, sufficient rest help to keep Covid at bay

Vijayawada: Early medication, good diet and sufficient rest is very important to recover from Covid, says Motupalli Raghuram, senior Regional Manager, Pharmacy company, Vijayawada.



The 52- year-old sales manager said, "I was infected while on field and on experiencing corona symptoms like fever, cough and headache I opted for home isolation and started treatment immediately."

Speaking to The Hans India, the Regional Sales Manager said that it is difficult for the marketing people to predict where they contracted with the infection because they have to visit different places like hospitals, distributors, retailers and stockiest. Support from family and nutritious diet is important to boast immunity levels, he added.

Raghuram is associated with pharmaceutical industry and hospitals for over 25 years, following which he did not panic as he was wel versed with dos and don'ts. He said that Covid is like fever with symptoms of cold, cough and severe weakness and nothing more. He suggested people not to fear Covid and urged them to stay optimistic that they would be recovered with good medication, nutritious diet and good immunity levels.

Physical exercises will help to regain fitness and self confidence, he added.