Eid namaz cancelled in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Representatives of Muslim organisations, mosque committees and community leaders have appealed to the Muslims to perform namaz of Eid at home and follow Covid protocol in view of increasing Covid cases in the State. Muslim JAC convener Shaik Muneer Ahmed and other leaders participated in a meeting held on Wednesday. The Muslim leaders decided to cancel the annual special prayers of Eid at the Indira GandhI Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on May 14.

Last year also, the Eid prayers were cancelled at the IGMC stadium due to Covid. Muslim JAC convener Muneer Ahmed appealed to the Muslims to pray at home only as the Covid second wave is spreading very fast and it is unsafe to participate in the mass prayers in public places. He said that people should be bold and be self-confidant to be protected themselves from the coronavirus. He said the government has given permission to attend maximum 50 persons only in mosques for the Eid prayers and suggested the devotees to maintain physical distance and go to the mosques washing hands and legs. Eeidgah committee members Syed Akbar, Md Farooq, Mohammed Bilal, Moulana Hussain, Shaik Vali and others attended the meeting.