Eluru: APNRT helps sick woman return home from Dubai

Eluru : Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu society (APNRT) helped a sick woman of Eluru district return from Dubai where she fell ill and could not walk. The Eluru district administration with the help of Women and Child Welfare department and NGOs safely shifted the woman to the NGO in Eluru district.

A resident of Eluru, M Manemma went to Dubai to work as a housemaid in September 2022. Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease and TB in Dubai in December 2022 and has been treated for her illness since then.

Recently, doctors informed that she can travel to India with the support of a wheelchair and an attending nurse. Consul General of India in Dubai reached out to Venkat S Medapati, president of APNRTS, to request details of healthcare centres near Manemma’s hometown as she had no supporting family members or friends in India to travel to.

APNRTS then contacted Eluru district Collectorate for the details, which contacted St Ann’s Loyola Prem Nivas Rehabilitation Centre for rehabilitation assistance. The centre agreed to accommodate Manemma and submitted a letter which APNRTS shared to CGI Dubai.

CGI-Dubai booked an air ticket and arranged for Manemma to travel from Dubai to Hyderabad airport with wheelchair support and an attending nurse and requested APNRTS to provide the receiving person’s details in India.

P Hemalatha Rani, CEO of APNRTS, coordinated with the district administration and arranged a female police ASI and a medical officer to receive Manemma. On Manemma’s arrival at Hyderabad airport, APNRTS arranged free ambulance service for her transportation from airport to the Rehabilitation centre. Manemma was safely repatriated and admitted to Loyola Prem Nivas Rehabilitation centre on Tuesday by a female ASI and a medical officer arranged by APNRTS with the help of district officials.

APNRTS conveyed special thanks to Eluru district Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh, K Vijaya Laxmi, District Women and Child Welfare officer, DRO AVNS Murthy, the district officials, the CGI-Dubai and others for their help.