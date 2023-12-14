Eluru: Bankers advised to encourage MSMEs

Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh took part in a district-level review committee meeting of bankers for the third quarter of the financial year 2023-24 here on Wednesday.

Adressing the meeting, he asked bankers to give priority to setting up of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in rural and tribal areas besides urban areas.

He said that encouragement should be given for extension of old units apart from creation of new units. These efforts will pave the way for overall industrial development of the district, he said. He asked bankers to submit details on sanction of new units bank-wise by the next meeting of the committee.

Bankers are asked to sanction crop loans to tenant farmers. So far, 32,948 tenant farmers (CCRC card holders) were given loans worth 127 crore, he informed.

Extend loans to dairy units to give boost to Jagananna Palavelluva in T Narsapuram, Jeelugumilli, Buttayigudem and Taduvayi, he said. Collector also reviewed Jagananna Thodu, bank linkage to SHGs and other programmes.

DCC convenor, and Union Bank of India regional head M Gopalakrishna Murthy, LDO of RBI Purnima, lead bank manager D Neeladri, Nabard DDM Anil Kant, district agriculture officer Y Ramakrishna, animal husbandry department JD Dr G Nehru Babu, District Industries Centre GM Adiseshu, and others were present.