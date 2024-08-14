Eluru: Call to fight drug abuse

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi organised a rally to create awareness on drug control and side effects of drugs as part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ at Collectorate here on Tuesday. District SP K Pratap Siva Kishore and joint collector P Dhatri Reddy accompanied her.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vetri Selvi said that drug control is very important for the well-being of society.

Everyone should come together to eradicate the use of drugs in the district. Special measures have been taken to control the use of drugs in the district.

So far 149 cases have been registered against those who supply drugs in the district and 540 persons have been arrested.

A toll-free number 14446 has been set up to register complaints on the supply and consumption of narcotic drugs and to share the services of de-addiction centres.

A de-addiction centre has been set up in the Eluru district government hospital to free people from drug addiction.

District SP Pratap Siva Kishore said that under the leadership of the district collector, the police department is taking strong measures to control narcotics. Rewards will also be presented for those who provide information about the supply and use of drugs.

Surprise checks would be conducted in various colleges of the district including IIIT in Nuzvid and take preventive measures against use of drugs.

District Revenue Officer D Pushpamani, RDO NSK Khajavali, DCHS Dr Pal Satish, District Employment Officer Ghanta Sudhakar, District Education Officer Abraham, officials of various departments and others were present.