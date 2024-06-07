Eluru: Legal adoption provides statutory rights to children

Eluru: District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has appealed to people interested in adopting children to go for legal adoption of children to ensure that the children will be eligible for all statutory rights on par with children born naturally to the parents. He handed over final adoption orders to two couple from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka who adopted babies aged four months and 11 months respectively at a programme held at district Collectorate in the presence of Women and child welfare department officials on Thursday.

The interested people can adopt children by registering through CARINGS portal and get their turn in order of priority. He advised them not to get cheated by approaching brokers for illegal adoption. A couple from Karnataka changed their baby’s name from Pravallika to Pranshi and another couple from Tamil Nadu have renamed their 4-month-old baby as Talir Adira. Collector appealed to the parents to work towards providing a bright future for the adopted children.

District Women & Child Welfare Empowerment Officer K Padmavathy, District Child Welfare Officer Dr CH Surya Chakraveni, DCPU staff Jahnavi, Rajesh Rajkumar and Shishugriha Social Worker Venkata Ratnamma were present.