Eluru: Model EVM set up to create awareness among voters

Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with the officials visited the model EVM and VVPAT set up to create awareness among public at Collectorate on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed the officials to make people aware about the use of EVMs. He said that measures should be taken to create awareness among the people, especially those in rural and tribal areas, about the use of EVMs.

He said that many people come to the Collectorate and various government offices in the precincts every day for various purposes. They should also be made aware of the importance of their right to vote and inform them about the use of EVMs and the functioning of VVPATs.

DRO D Pushpamani, Collectorate Administrative Officer K Kashi Visveswara Rao and revenue staff accompanied him.