Live
- Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's call is final for us, says Kapu Sankshema Sangam
- ‘Mogali Rekulu’ actor RK Sagar comes with intense cop thriller ‘THE 100’
- Importance of healthy sleep for students
- Congress will win at Chevella Parliament, says Jagdishwar Goud
- Young officers should play role of engine of govt: CM Yogi Adityanath
- Indian Government Bans Over 18 OTT Platforms for Vulgar Content: Full List
- Kubera: Akkineni Nagarjuna and Dhanush's New Movie Shoot Begins in Bangkok
- 9 in 10 Indian recruiters plan new or replacement hiring in next 6 months
- TN Deepika distributes CMRF cheques to eligible in Hindupur
- Virtual revolution: How education will transformed by 2030
Just In
Eluru: Model EVM set up to create awareness among voters
- • Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh instructs the officials to make people aware about the use of EVMs
- • People should also be made aware of the importance of their right to vote
Eluru : District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh along with the officials visited the model EVM and VVPAT set up to create awareness among public at Collectorate on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed the officials to make people aware about the use of EVMs. He said that measures should be taken to create awareness among the people, especially those in rural and tribal areas, about the use of EVMs.
He said that many people come to the Collectorate and various government offices in the precincts every day for various purposes. They should also be made aware of the importance of their right to vote and inform them about the use of EVMs and the functioning of VVPATs.
DRO D Pushpamani, Collectorate Administrative Officer K Kashi Visveswara Rao and revenue staff accompanied him.