Eluru: Special plan for election security, says Collector Prasanna Venkatesh

Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh takes part in a video conference of the CEO with Collectors of all districts of the State from the office of State Election Commission on Friday.

During the meeting, collector informed State Chief Electoral Officer Mukhesh Kumar Meena that they have been preparing a special plan for conducting general elections peacefully.

Briefing the CEO on the preparedness, he made a PowerPoint presentation. He said three-tier security will be followed for the poll and explained about human resources, poll material, mapping of problematic polling stations, C Vigil, constituency-wise communication plan, among other things.

District SP Mary Prasanthi explained about the State force appointment plan, security plan at strong room, reception centre and other areas, supervision of constituency-wise law and order.

CEO Meena asked the officials to make arrangements for elections in a proper manner. He reviewed law and order, setting up of check-posts, communication system, preparatory arrangements and other aspects linked to elections. DRO M Venkateswarlu was also present.