Energy dept bags 2 national awards

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have once again proved their mettle and got recognition at national level by bagging two prestigious awards in recent times. Andhra Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) won SKOCH Semi Finalist order of merit award for development of Intra State Open Access Settlement (ISOA) application in the state.

New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) received Business Connect Award as the Best Nodal Agency for promoting Pumped Storage Power (PSP) projects. AP has the world's largest Integrated Renewable Energy Storage Project (IREPS) of 4280 MW capacity.

During a review meeting with AP Power utilities, the Special Chief Secretary Energy K Vijayanand appreciated the APSLDC /APTRANSCO for winning SKOCH Semi Finalist order of merit award for development of ISOA application and also congratulated NREDCAP for grabbing the Business Connect Award as the Best Nodal Agency for promoting PSP projects.

Special Chief Secretary Energy said that AP State government is keen to tap the immense solar and wind potential and promote the clean source of energy to meet the energy requirements of the state from time to time for which various solar and wind policies are being issued by state government duly providing incentives to attract the power developers.

Vijayanand further said that Andhra Pradesh is in the forefront in the country in identifying potential sites for promotion of Pumped Storage Hydro Power Projects that offer the highest promise due to their flexible operation to balance the Variable Renewable Energy generation and to meet the peak power demand.