Ensure hassle-free door delivery of ration: MLA

Vijayawada central Assembly constituency MLA Malladi Vishnu has asked the Civil Supplies department officials to ensure that the door delivery of ration should be continued without any interruption and hurdles.



MLA Vishnu on Thursday conducted a meeting with the Civil Supplies department officials at the office in Andhra Prabha Colony. He made it clear that there should be a good co-ordination between the volunteers and ration door delivery staff so that the consumers can reach the vehicle point to get the ration.

He also enquired about the delivery of ration to the 65,535 white ration card holders in the central Assembly constituency limits. The officials informed the MLA that 85 per cent beneficiaries are getting the ration. The MLA suggested to take the figure to 95 per cent. He also suggested that distribution of new ration cards should be completed promptly. Assistant Civil Supplies Officer Komali Padma and other officials attended the meeting.