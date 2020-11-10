Errant cops won't be spared: Home minister Sucharitha

Vijayawada: Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the state government took action against the two police personnel within 24 hours of the suicide incident of a family in Kurnool district taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She said circle-inspector Somasekhar Reddy and constable Gangadhar were arrested immediately in connection with the suicide of four-members of autorickshaw driver Abdul Salam recently.

She said the guilty will not be spared under any circumstances and departmental action would be initiated against the errant staff.

Addressing a media conference at the R&B office here on Tuesday, Sucharitha said the Chief Minister viewed the suicide incident of Salam very seriously and asked the police department to conduct an inquiry on it.

She said the state government responded within 24 hours after the selfie video of the family came out and arrested the CI and constable.

A case was registered under Sections 306, 323 and 324 of IPC and two IPS officers, IG Sankabrata Bagchi and R S Hafeez, were sent to Nandyal to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

The home minister said local DIG and DSP were asked to conduct the probe into the incident. Stressing that friendly policing was the need of the hour, she made it clear the government would hesitate even police if they do commit mistakes.

She announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the lone survivor of the family.

Sucharitha said that the Chief Minister had made it clear that such incidents would not be ignored and serious action would be taken.

For lodging complaints on officials, a dedicated toll-free number at the district level will be set up, where anyone can file a complaint if they were framed in any false case or facing any trouble in the name of the investigation.

DGP D Gautam Sawang said action would be taken against the police if they harass people.

He said criminal cases were also being registered against the police besides the departmental action.

He said that the police were also directed not to use force and adopt friendly policing.