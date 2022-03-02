Everyone should contribute for betterment of society: Venkaiah Naidu

Vijayawada: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said everyone who reached highest positions should contribute to the betterment of society and their motherland.

Participating as the chief guest at Ramineni Foundation awards function held at Mangalagiri on Tuesday, the Vice President praised the services of Ramineni Foundation for the benefit of students and youth.

He said priority should be given to protect the culture and traditions. Appreciating the AP government's decision to implement New Education Policy, he said it should be implemented in all states.

Venkaiah stressed the need for adopting new methods of teaching, including online education system to strengthen the education system. He praised the services of teachers who strived hard to provide education to students during Covid pandemic.

Minister for education A Suresh said the Ramineni Foundation has been giving Pratibha Puraskars to students of 356 schools for the year 2020-2021 along with awarding Guru Puraskaram to teachers of 57 mandals.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkataramana, Guntur ZP chairperson Henry Christina, AP government special secretary R P Sisodia, former MLC Somu Veerraju, Kanna Lakshminarayana, Ramineni Foundation chairman Ramineni Dharmapracharak, convener Paturi Nagabushanam, foundation members, teachers and students participated.