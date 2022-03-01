Evidence hints at top leaders role in Viveka murder: Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday asserted that all emerging evidence clearly exposed top leadership's complicity in the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Lokesh who appeared before a local court in Visakhapatnam in connection with a defamation case he filed against Sakshi media spoke to the media later. The case was adjourned to March 14. He said he would fight the YSRCP legally too and to the logical end.

Referring to the killing of Vivekananda Reddy, he said it was strange that the Chief Minister was not keen to take the case to the logical end. Afterall, Viveka was his own paternal uncle, he said. But after coming to power, the Chief Minister tried to cover up the case by withdrawing his own court petition for the CBI inquiry. He also started dismissing the CBI probe as unnecessary.

The TDP leader said that the whole Andhra Pradesh was being destroyed because of the misrule of the factionist CM. No new industries were coming while even the existing companies were shifting to other states. Late M Goutham Reddy himself said in the Legislative Council that the TDP regime brought industries and created over 5 lakh jobs. But the present government policies chased away industries and jobs from AP.

Lokesh said any CM would focus on building assets and increasing revenue for the state so that he would be able to increase welfare benefits to the people.

The TDP MLC asserted that their party would always be ready for early elections whenever they would be held. They would step up their agitations against the massive frauds and destructive regime of Jagan Reddy.