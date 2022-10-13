Fevers grip Krishna, NTR districts

Vijayawada: Fever cases are increasing exponentially in both Krishna and NTR districts day by day. Thousands of people of these districts are falling prey to viral fevers and other respiratory infections. There is at least one fever victim per house in some areas in both the districts.



With the enormous surge in fever cases each day, both private and corporate hospitals are jam packed with patients, who are forced to wait at least four to seven hours to get OP token alone.

As per official reports, Krishna and NTR districts have reported over 2.80 lakh fever cases from the beginning of this year till date. This data includes PHC, CHC, District hospitals' reports only. The number of fever patients, who visit private hospitals, is not registered. If the private hospitals data also registered, it could be triple compared to government data.

On the other hand, malaria, dengue cases are also rising at an alarming rate in both the districts, mainly in NTR district.

Normally, seasonal diseases and viral fevers are a common phenomenon every year. But this year, incessant rains and weather changes and unhygienic surroundings, contamination of drinking water and various other reasons have increased the victims' percentage drastically.

In NTR district, this year about 1,47,421 fever cases were detected from January 24 this year till date, against 1,25,667 cases last year.

Likewise, 1,31,869 fever cases were detected in Krishna district this year, against 1,28,587 cases last year.

Besides these, malaria and dengue cases are also registered at a high rate. In NTR district, so far 94 dengue cases have been registered. Last year it was only 79. Likewise, 264 malaria cases were recorded in NTR district limits till now, and it was just 15 last year. On the other hand, in Krishna district no malaria case has been reported yet this year, but 32 dengue cases were registered.

People still believe that no blood tests will be conducted and there are no laboratories in government hospitals. Above all, patients have little trust on government hospital's treatment. Hence, they are opting private hospitals over government hospitals. This created a huge rush in private hospitals, which made the managements of these private hospitals to raise fees of OP and blood test fee as well as medicines as per their whims and fancies. If any victim goes to these hospitals with fever, he must pay Rs 200 to Rs 1,000 as OP fee. Then the private doctors suggest blood tests to every patient, which will cost at least Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. Besides, the patients have to shed Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 for medicines.