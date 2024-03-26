Fire breaks out at oil refining warehouse in Vijayawada

Live
A fire broke out at an oil refining warehouse in Autonagar a suburb of the Vijayawada, causing heavy damage.
A fire broke out at an oil refining warehouse in Autonagar a suburb of the Vijayawada, causing heavy damage. The incident led to thick smoke in the area, prompting firefighters to work diligently to bring the flames under control.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Authorities are investigating the incident and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.
Residents in the vicinity are urged to stay alert and follow any safety instructions issued by local authorities.
