First batch Haj pilgrims depart today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the departure of the first batch of Haj pilgrims from Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram, Krishna district on Monday.

The flight will depart from the airport at 8.45 am in Gannavaram for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Krishna district administration in association with the Minority welfare department has made arrangements for the stay at the Haj camp in Gannavaram.

A total of 322 pilgrims will depart on the first day (Monday) and the second batch will depart on May 28 with 322 pilgrims and the third batch with 48 pilgrims will depart on May 29.

The Haj committee members said 692 Haj pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh have registered their names to travel from Vijayawada airport.

Chairman of Haj operations and Secretary, state minority welfare department Harshavardhan will flag off the bus carrying the pilgrims at the camp arranged in Gannavaram on Monday morning.

Wakf Board CEO Abdul Khadeer, Haj committee members and Dudekula Corporation Md Gouse Peer, director of Urdu Academy Aleem Basha and other officials supervised the arrangements for the Haj pilgrims at the camp arranged in Gannavaram.

Haj committee member Abdul Khadeer said the Haj pilgrims arrived at the Haj camp on May 26 and the officials have verified the documents. He said the officials have explained the rules and regulations of the Haj pilgrimage to the pilgrims.

This is the second year the Haj pilgrims of AP are travelling from Vijayawada. Last year also, the pilgrims travelled from Vijayawada to Saudi Arabia.