First goods rake with rice bags leaves Niduguntapalem Goods Shed

Vijayawada: In yet another achievement by Vijayawada Railway Division, first Goods Rake was flagged off from the newly commissioned Niduguntapalem Goods Shed late on Monday. Niduguntapalem station on Venkatachalam road junction- Krishnapatnam Port section of Vijayawada Division was recently opened for handling outwards and inwards goods traffic. After commissioning of new goods shed, first rake carrying rice bags were dispatched from Niduguntapalem to Kakinada new Goods Complex.

As much as 1,383 tonnes of rice bags was loaded in 21 BCN wagons and Rs 11.06 lakh was realised by the Division.

Divisional Commercial Manager Vavilapalli Ram Babu congratulated DCM G Somasekhar Naidu and entire Commercial team of Nellore section for adding a new loading point. He said that Niduguntapalem has a good catchment for future loading, being in the vicinity of the port. He advised Commercial Staff to focus on adding more commodities to the newly opened goods shed.

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan appreciated the efforts of KRCL and commercial team for providing loading facilities and capturing traffic from the newly commissioned Goods shed.