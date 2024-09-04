Flood inflows into Prakasam barrage abate

Guntur: Prakasam barrage is getting 7,24,976 cusecs of flood water from the upstream and irrigation department officials are releasing the same to the downstream on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Officials lifted 70 crest gates of the barrage and releasing the flood water. Inflows into the barrage fall from 11,40,000 cusecs to 7,24,976 cusecs.

Water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 312.05 tmc ft and currently, flood water level in the reservoir touched 300.83 tmc ft. The reservoir is getting the inflows of 4,08,648 cusecs and the officials are releasing the same to the downstream.

Water storage capacity of Pulichintala project is 45.77 tmc ft and currently, the level touched 41.59 tmc ft. The reservoir is getting inflows of 4,14,600 cusecs and the officials are discharging 4,19,660 cusecs to the downstream.

Meanwhile, Guntur district administration has put district officials on high alert against the backdrop of heavy inflows into the barrage.