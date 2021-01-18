For the talented duo, singing is true calling

Vijayawada: "Though we did engineering, our passion is music. It gives immense happiness while we are with the orchestra. It is not just reproducing the songs sung by the legendary singers like SP Balasubrahmanyam, Mano, Suseela, Janaki, Chitra and others. We are making some innovations in this field," said Pragna and Keerthana.



'The Hans India' had a chat with the two singers and they shared the details of their musical journey.

V Sai Pragna started learning classical music at the age of six from Lanka Annapurna and later from Cinta Murali Gopala Krishna and Chivukula Venkata Narasimham. She learned to use keyboard by D Veerabhadra Rao.

Pragna said that she started learning music with the inspiration of her grandfather Kameswara Rao and continuing with the support of parents Venkata Ramana and Padmapriya. Pragna participated in national level singing competitions and bagged many prizes since school days. She pursued a diploma with first class in Carnatic music Vocal. Pragna started music journey in 2014 with the support and encouragement of Mohammad Khaja. She participated in more than 600 orchestra programmes.

Pragna said that she had the opportunity to sing with legends like SP Balasubrahmanyam and Mano. She received many awards including 'Yuva Kala Samman' for music by 'Jignasa' foundation in 2019. Presently, Pragna is working as TRON Analyst at Amazon.

Kappagantu Lakshmi Keerthana, started learning Carnatic music at the age of five under the guidance of Savitri. She continued learning music with Ampolu Murali Krishna and Modumudi Sudhakar. Now, she is taking music lessons from Popuri Shyamsundar.

During school days, Keerthana's teacher Lakshmi Prabha recognised her talent and encouraged to participate in music competitions. She has also given classical music concerts besides participating in orchestra. Keerthana had given a number of stage orchestra shows with organisations like Mayur Orchestra, Swarabharathi and Ravi Melodies. Keethana said that it is her luck to sing with legendary singers like Bala Subrahmanyam, Mano, Kalpana, Usha and Revanth and also with music director RP Patnaik. Keerthana also has albums like 'Koyila Valina Kommaa' and 'Velugu rekulu'. Presently, she is working as a software engineer in Capgemini, Mumbai. Even in Mumbai, Keerthana continues giving concerts in Mumbai.