Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana announces political party Jai Bharat National Party

Former CBI JD VV Lakshminarayana has officially announced the formation of a new political party called 'Jai Bharat National' in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Lakshminarayana highlighted the lack of special status for the state as the primary reason for increasing unemployment and stated that the party aims to address this issue.

He emphasized that, after the last election, he has been working with renewed determination and has sought the opinions of people from various backgrounds.

Lakshminarayana said that he hfirmly believes that politics should be about good governance rather than deceit. He also mentioned that the party aims to establish a system that prevents corruption and criticized those who have been accused of corruption.



Furthermore, Lakshminarayana stated that the Jai Bharat National Party is committed to meeting the needs of the people through development and eradicating slavery. "The party aims to bring positive change to the state and work towards the betterment of its citizens," he said.