Founder Chancellor of SRM-AP meets Naidu

SRM University-AP Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar and Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan meeting Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday
Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar and Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan met with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to extend congratulations on his fourth tenure as the head of the State government.

Upon assuming office as the Chief Minister after his landslide victory, Chandrababu Naidu generously welcomed the institution leaders with the assurance and support for the university’s development and the provision of necessary facilities.

Founder Chancellor Dr TR Paarivendhar said Chandrababu Naidu is a visionary leader with an ambitious dream to revitalise the governance, economy, and businesses in the capital city of Amaravati.

Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, congratulated the senior leader on his political triumph and conveyed his best for his successful tenure. He said, “SRM University-AP as an academic university will flourish with the development of Andhra Pradesh.”

