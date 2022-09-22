FPOs, farmers need to link up with start-ups: Collector Dilli Rao

Vijayawada (NTR District): District Collector S Dilli Rao stated that linking farmer producers organisations (FPOs) and farmers with start-ups is the need of the hour and through this programme, FPOs and farmers are being benefited greatly. He was addressing a programme here on Wednesday organised by a-IDEA, technology business incubator of Hyderabad-based ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM) with an objective to connect FPOs and farmers of the State with the start-ups supported by a-IDEA and Youth Engagement Welfare Association (YEWA).

About 18 start-ups, more than 30 FPOs and 100 farmers from different places across the State attended the programme.

Welcoming the gathering, Dr S Senthil Vinayagam, CEO of a-IDEA, recalled the success of previous immersion programmes held at North East, Warangal, Kurnool and Hyderabad.

The District Development Managers of NABARD, the Non-Government Organisations, cluster-based business organisations (CBBOs) and the officials from ICAR-NAARM and other reputed organisations were present in the event.

General Manager of AP branch of NABARD NS Murthy emphasised the activities undertaken by NABARD for promoting FPOs in AP. He stressed that linking FPOs and farmers with start-ups is a unique activity, which would greatly benefit both FPOs and start-ups to run their respective business ventures and cater to diverse and larger segment of the farming community.

CEO of Go-Adharita Prakruthi Vyavasayadarula Mutually Aided Cooperative Society Asha Kiran said that the major advantage of FPOs and start-ups linkup programme is that it provides an ideal platform for farmers to sell their produce and strong inter-linkage and networking keeps the flow of the produce continuous and builds as well as maintains a strong value chain across the agricultural activities.

District Youth Officer U Srinivas

Rao stated that the State government is ready to help start-ups and encouraged youth to come up with ideas that could lead to the establishment of start-ups in Krishna district.

About 18 start-ups supported by a-IDEA from across agriculture and allied sectors presented their products, services, demonstrated their advantages in front of FPOs, and farmers. The event acted as an ultimate platform for networking between them for successful business transactions and for further collaboration.

Senior Business Development Manager of a-IDEA Dr Sathyendra Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.