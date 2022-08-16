Freedom fighters elated over Independence Day special edition of The Hans India

Vijayawada: Two freedom fighters expressed happiness after going through the Independence Day special edition of The Hans India when they were given each a copy of it by the Hans Team here on Monday.

The 95-year-old freedom fighter, Ravuri Manorama, looking at the photographs of the freedom fighters and great personalities, said that it would be quite beneficial to the younger generation to know the importance of freedom movement. The young generation must be informed about the great personalities who participated in the freedom struggle and they must know their names and their history.

"It is good that briefly the history of many movements like Swadeshi Movement, Bardoli Satyagraha, Champaran Movement and others were given with the names of the participants in the particular struggle," she said.

Manorama was accompanied by her daughter Ravuri Suez, former joint director of Women and Child Welfare department and her son radiologist Ravuri Power.

Another freedom fighter 93-year-old Rampilla Narasayamma immediately identified and recalled the names of yesteryear top leaders surprising everyone with her memory power. Happily accepting the copy of the special edition of The Hans India, Narasayamma went through various pages on which various struggles during the freedom movement were mentioned. She pointed at Sarhad Gandhi who was actually Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and said that he came to Vijayawada once in the late Sixties. She recited the names of Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, JB Kripalani, Sarojini Naidu and others. Jayaprakash, son of Narasayamma, said that he would prepare some posters with the magazine pages and display the same in Sayyad Appalaswamy College for the benefit of students. "It is time students learnt the details of the freedom movement," he said. The Hans team comprising Bureau Chief Shyam Sundar, AGM (Circulation) S Raja Rao and Regional Manager Naresh and Ad executive Raghav visited their houses here on Monday and felicitated the two freedom fighters.