Full uniform must for school students: Praveen Prakash

Vijayawada (NTR District): It is the responsibility of the teachers to inculcate among the students the habit of wearing socks and shoes, said Praveen Prakash, the principal secretary to school education department. On Tuesday, he visited ZP High School in Atmakuru near Mangalagiri, Guntur district and noticed that Class VII students were not wearing shoes even though they were distributed to the students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

He gave instructions to the DEOs of all districts to make efforts with the SGTs and school assistants to make optimum use of the items given under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka. He said one can understand if 10 per cent or 20 per cent of students don't wear shoes but if 100 per cent aren't wearing that cannot be explained. He wondered as to why not even one student among the 15 are not wearing shoes given by the government free of cost.

Praveen Prakash said that it is crystal clear that the DEOs are not asking the teachers to ensure that the students develop the habit of wearing uniform properly and regularly. He said the DEOs must realise that they have been given authority over SGTs and school assistants acting as class teachers.

The principal secretary said that he wants the DEOs to explain their efforts with the SGTs and School Assistants in making the students to make maximum use of the items given under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, in his future visits to districts.

Praveen Prakash said it is the responsibility of the DEOs to interact with class teachers under him/her and ensure that all the items given under Vidya Kanuka scheme are put to optimum use by the students. The State government has supplied uniforms, school bags, textbooks, belts, shoes and socks to students under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme.