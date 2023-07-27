Live
- INDIA Alliance Escalates Protest For Modi's Response On Manipur Crisis, No-Confidence Motion Submitted
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on July 27, 2023
- Cops arrest engineering grad for hacking a private company's software
- Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh, govt. declares holidays to schools in few districts
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - July 27
- Heavy rains lash State for second consecutive day
- Rajamahendravaram: Pallevelugu buses allowed on road-cum-rail bridge
- VR Siddhartha Engg College secures ISO certification
- Galla requests Centre to revive concession in train fare for journos
Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev demanded the Central government to revive the concession in train fare given to the accredited correspondents immediately. He raised the matter under rule -377 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Speaking on this occasion, Galla Jayadev said after Covid, the railways restored many concessions that were there before Covid and there is also no doubt that railways gave concessions of more than Rs 50,000 crore annually to various categories of passengers. He said concessions given to the accredited correspondents are yet to be revived. He said this puts an extra burden on the journalists and they have been requesting to restore the concessional passes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply to this question within three or four days. MP Galla Jayadev will meet Railway Board chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti and request to revive the concession.