Gannavaram: Pregnant women given YSR Poshana kits

Gannavaram: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma exhorted women to make use of the welfare programmes being implemented by the YSR Congress government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



She participated as the chief guest in the nutrition programme at Kesarapalli village in Gannavaram mandal organised by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare here as part of the month-long celebrations in which the pregnant women and children would be provided with nutrition kits under YSR Sampoorna Poshana programme.

Padma distributed nutrition kits to 25 pregnant women at Kesarapalli.

Addressing the gathering, Padma lauded the activities of Anganwadi centres in creating a healthy society with healthy babies and their role in the reduction of malnutrition, infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate.

The chairperson went through an exhibition organised in the village on nutritive recipes prepared with millet, pulses.

Director of Mahila Commission R Suez, project director of Krishna district Uma Rani, Gannavaram CDPO Venkatalakshmi and MPDO of Gannavaram mandal have also taken part in the programme.

Anganwadi workers of Kesarapalli village were felicitated by the chairperson. Helping Hands humanitarian organisation distributed fruits to the pregnant women of the village.