Gau Dhwaj Establishment meeting in Vijayawada on Oct 10

Vijayawada: Cow Honor movement (Gau Dhwaj Establishment) president Vikas Patna Swamiji has demanded that the Union government should announce cow as the ‘Bharat Mata’.

Gau Dhwaj Establishment Bharata Yatra committee members addressed a media at the press club in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Gau Dhwaj Establishment committee president Vikas Patna has said the All India Yatra members will reach Vijayawada on October 10 and participate in the local programmes.

Vikas Patna said Sankaracharya Avimuktheswaranand Swamy will address the meeting in Vijayawada. The committee members released a poster in this regard. He said Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas highlight the importance of Gomata. He said a nationwide campaign has been launched demanding the government to announce cow as Bharat Mata and cows should be included in the Union List.