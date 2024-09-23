Glowing tributes paid to Sitaram Yechury

Vijayawada: Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy and other leaders paid rich tributes to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away recently in New Delhi following prolonged illness.

A commemoration meeting was held at the MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday. Minister Parthasarathy, leaders of CPM, CPI, Congress, YSRCP and affiliated associations of the CPM participated in the commemoration meeting and paid floral tributes to the departed leader.

Parthasarathy said Yechury had dedicated his life for the upliftment and welfare of the downtrodden and the oppressed sections of the society. He said India lost a great leader and Telugu people should feel proud of his services and commitment to the party and democratic values.

Sitaram had dedicated his life to spread the communist ideology in the country. He said people should remind his struggle in the Emergency times. He said Yechury always strived for the development of Telugu states. Parthasarathy said Sitaram had always raised his voice in Parliament in support of Telugu people and their rights.

He said the present generation political leaders should follow the ideals of Sitaram Yechury. CPM national leader B V Raghavulu, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao, YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu, APCC chief Y S Sharmila, CPM state leader Ch Baburao, CPM leader M Gafoor and other leaders paid rich tributes to the departed Communist leader and recalled his services to the nation and the CPM.