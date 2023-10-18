Goddess Kanakadurga appears as Sri Mahalakshmi to Devotees on fourth day of Navaratri

The Dussehra sharannavaratri Mahotsavam is being celebrated grandly on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. Every day, the goddess gives darshan to the devotees. On the fourth day, the goddess Kanakadurga appeared as Sri Mahalakshmi and giving blessings to the people. Devotees are thronging to Indrakeeladri, forming queues to visit Durga.

It is believed that by visiting Durgamma, who is adorned as Mahalakshmi herself, devotees will receive all blessings. Due to the large number of devotees, the authorities and governing body have made all the necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth experience.

According to the temple priests, fourth day of Navaratri holds special significance as Mother gives darshan as Shri Mahalakshmi Devi. She is depicted with Gajarajas on both sides.

It is said that offering red lotuses to deity in her Shri Mahalakshmi avatar is considered auspicious. Wearing pink-colored clothes and reciting the Ashtalakshmi Stotram and Kanakadhara Stotram is also believed to bring great fortune. Devotees are experiencing abundance and fulfillment during this auspicious time.