Gold medal winner of Astronomy Olympiad felicitated
Vijayawada (NTR district): District Collector S Dilli Rao called upon the students to take a cue from Koduru Tejeswar, who secured gold medal in the Olympiad on Astronomy organised in Poland. Tejeswar was felicitated at Fiitjee Junior College here on Wednesday.
Addressing the gathering, the Collector said that Tejeswar, son of Sekhar and Krishnaveni from Kurnool, secured gold medal in the Olympiad held in Poland. He was trained in Fiitjee Junior College. In the first phase, he was qualified here and later he was selected for the International Olympiad through orientation-cum-selection camp held in Mumbai.
About 50 countries participated in the Olympiad in which Indian students won four gold medals and one silver medal. Tejeswar is one of the gold medalists, which is a proud moment for the State, the Collector said. “Tejeswar should win more victories and become a good scientist,’ said Collector Dilli Rao, wishing him all the best.
Fiitjee College director P Ramesh Babu, principal Sampath, heads of departments L Pavan, Ch Sairam, Gopikrishna, Sivaramakrishna, parents of Tejeswar K Sekhar and Krishnaveni and students were present on the occasion.