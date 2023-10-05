Live
- Rajamahendravaram: World Space Week celebrations from today
- PL Stock Report: Westlife Foodworld (WESTLIFE IN) - Company Update – Near term demand pressures, LT story intact - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- Constable along with family commits suicide in Kadapa
- National Poetry Day
- Visakhapatnam: A host of events to mark ‘World Space Week Celebrations 2023’
- 3 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more
- Vizianagaram: 27,000 new houses mooted at ZP meet
- Regional sarees for the win
- ACB court to begin hearing Naidu's bail petition in a while, AAG Ponnavolu arrives at court
- Visakhapatnam: Impressive weaves and crafts on display
Just In
Gold rate in Vijayawada today stable, check the rates on October 5, 2023
Gold rates in Vijayawada today stable
Gold rates in Vijayawada on October 5, 2023 have been stable. Going by the rates, Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs. 52,590 and the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 57,370.
As for silver, the silver rate in Vijayawada is recorded at Rs. 73,100 per kilogram. The gold and silver rates have been slashed ahead of the wedding season to mark in few days. However, it remains to be seen whether it would hike depending on the demand.
Gold rates have seen a fall in the last couple of weeks and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold respectively.
The gold rates mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.