Good response to Chandrababu Naidu's road show in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu condemned pasting ruling party stickers on the houses of people. Chandrababu Naidu launched three-day tour of erstwhile Krishna district on Wednesday.

As part of the road show organised in Vijayawada, Naidu addressed people at Ranigaritota. He came down heavily on the YSRCP government and said one should take the permission of the house owner before pasting a sticker or wall poster as per the orders of former Election Commissioner T N Seshan. He said pasting stickers forcefully on the houses of people was illegal.

Naidu said the State will have good future with the defeat of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 Assembly polls. He said after Jagan came to power, the prices of essential commodities increased abnormally. He said the police were foisting cases on those who were questioning the misdeeds of government and warned that the TDP will not keep quiet until they suppress the rowdyism of the YSRCP activists.

Naidu's road show received huge response and large number of people including youth participated in a big way. TDP activists extended a grand welcome to him at Kanuru, Tadigadapa, Poranki, Penamaluru and Vanukuru centres. The Vijayawada-Machilipatnam road was filled with the TDP activists who came to attend the party supremo's road show.