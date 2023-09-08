Live
Government exploits the public with heavy electricity charges - BJP Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar
VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP Official Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar stated that the state was witnessing a vehement power crisis and added that due to the adverse policies and inactiveness of the government people are being compelled to pay exorbitant electrical charges.
While addressing a press conference here on Friday, Lanka Dinakar came dame down heavily on the state government for encumbering heavy power charges burdens over the consumers, and stated that the government had increased power charges 8 times during the past four years.
He said that the power consumption in the state was 65,830 million units in the 2022-23 year, and the average consumption was 180 million units. Whereas, the consumption has increased to 258 units per day in the current fiscal year.
He further alleged that the government was purchasing a unit for Rs 26 by canceling all the previous agreements.