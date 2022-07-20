Government implementing reforms as per New Edu Policy: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada (NTR District): Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the State government is effectively implementing education reforms and developing the infrastructure facilities at a cost of Rs 4,890 crore under Nadu-Nedu programme.

The Minister laid foundation for the construction of 168 additional classrooms in 28 Municipal Corporation Schools in Vijayawada Central Constituency limits on Tuesday. He also inaugurated six additional classrooms at Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu (AKTP) Municipal Corporation School at Satyanarayanapuram.

The classrooms were constructed with 14th Finance Commission funds.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 33.49 crore for the construction of additional classrooms in Central constituency limits.

Addressing the students and the staff, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said as per the New Education Policy, the government is implementing the reforms and developing schools on par with corporate schools.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said the State government is spending huge amounts for the development of education and health care sectors across the State.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi said the State government sanctioned Rs 112 crore for the construction of additional classrooms in 90 schools out of 104 in the city.

AP Fibernet Corporation Chairman P Gowtham Reddy, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Deputy Mayor A Sailaja, NTR district DEO CV Renuka, DYEDO K Ravi Kumar, corporators, staff and students were present.