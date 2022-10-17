Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan meets Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan called on Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on a courtesy visit, during his official visit to Bengaluru on Sunday.

On his arrival at Raj Bhavan, Karnataka Governor Gehlot had personally welcomed Governor Harichandan and felicitated him with a memento and the Karnataka traditional cap.

Governor Harichandan also presented a memento to the Karnataka Governor. Both the Governors discussed on the development programmes and welfare schemes being implemented in the respective States.

Governor Harichandan participated in a programme organised by the Kalinga Bangalore Foundation in Bengaluru on Sunday and will stay there overnight and reach Vijayawada by afternoon on Monday.