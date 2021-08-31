Governor congratulates medal winners at Tokyo Paralympics

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated AvaniLekhara, the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal in women's 10m Air Rifle Standing event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

He also congratulated Sumit Antil for winning the second gold medal in Javelin throw by breaking world record and Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in High jump, Yogesh Kathuniya for winning the silver medal in Men's Discus Throw, Devendra Jhajharia for winning the silver medal and Sundar Singh Gurjar for the bronze medal in the Javelin Throw at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

The Governor said all the medal winners have demonstrated great determination and their hard work paid off.

The Governor said that the people and the nation are proud of the medal winners for their achievements at the Tokyo Paralympics Games and wished them many more successes in the future.