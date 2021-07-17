Governor presents IRCS President Gold Medal to YD Ramarao

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday presented the President's Gold Medal of the Indian Red Cross Society for 2018-19 to YD Ramarao, chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, East Godavari district, for his distinguished service to the cause of the Red Cross movement in the district for more than a decade.

The Governer, who is also the president of Indian Red Cross Society, AP State branch, congratulated Ramarao for winning the President's medal for the exemplary service rendered by him and said that the entire team of Indian Red Cross Society of AP is proud of his achievement.

The Indian Red Cross Society, national headquarters gives away two Gold Medals every year at the national-level to individuals who have contributed to the Red Cross movement with exemplary service for more than 15 years. YD Ramarao was nominated for the award for 2018-19.

Normally, these gold medals are presented to winners by the President of India, who is also the President of the Indian Red Cross Society. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the President's Gold Medal has been presented to Rama Rao by Governor Harichandan at a programme held in Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Secretary to Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, chairman A Sridhar Reddy and general secretary AK Parida of Indian Red Cross Society, AP State branch were also present on the occasion.