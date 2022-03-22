Govt spreading false campaign on Pegasus spyware: Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday accused the State government of spreading a false campaign on claims allegedly made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Pegasus software. He said his party was ready for any probe, including a CBI probe.

Lokesh said in the video recording, Mamata spoke in Bengali language and there was reportedly no mention of Chandrababu Naidu's name in her comments.

Addressing a press conference here, Nara Lokesh said that there was no clarity even now on whether Mamata Banerjee had made such comments against the previous Naidu's regime. On its part, the TDP would be ready to face any inquiry either by the House Committee or Judicial Committee or even the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The TDP MLC asserted that their party has been fighting on behalf of the people over illicit liquor and J-brands for over five days. The government was indulging in false campaigns against private issues.

Lokesh pointed out that former DGP Gautam Sawang had already given an RTI reply that Pegasus was never procured. Israel Ambassador announced the spyware was not sold to private persons. Even then, regular business was set aside to debate Pegasus in the Legislative Council. The Chairman did not allow debate on liquor deaths.

Getting back to the Jangareddygudem issue, Lokesh termed it as 'painful' that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had described the illicit liquor deaths as 'natural deaths'. Over 40 persons died due to illicit liquor in just West Godavari district.

Even the cheap liquor brands being sold by the AP government were very harmful to the people's lives. As per deep chemical analysis got done by a social activist, these brands contained dangerous chemicals.