Govt targets to administer polio drops to 53.36 Lakh children

Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini administered the polio drops to children at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Urban Health Centre in Srinivasa Rao Thota here on Sunday

Speaking on this occasion, she said after 2008 not a single polio case was registered in the state. She said the government has targeted to administer polio drops to 53.36 lakh below-five-year-old children.

She said they have set up 37,465 polio centres to administer the pulse polio and 79,930 teams were set up to go door-to-door and administer the polio drops. She further said that 1,693 mobile teams were set up and 67.73-lakh polio vaccine doses were kept ready for administering pulse polio. She said the medical and health department officials are conducting the pulse polio programme with commitment that is why no single case was reported during the last 15 years.

She further said that they will continue the programme on March 4, 5, and 6th. The employees of the medical and health department will go door to door and conduct the survey. If they find any child who is not administered the pulse drops, they will administer the polio drops.

She said steps were being taken to administer pulse polio at airports, railway stations, and bus stations. She urged the parents to extend their cooperation to administer the pulse polio to their below five years old children.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC officials were present.