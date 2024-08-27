Govt to come to the rescue of tomato farmers

Vijayawada: Marketing department is taking measures to procure tomatoes from farmers of Anantapur district and sell them inRythu Bazaars in the state from August 27. The tomato prices have drastically fell in Anantapur district causing huge loss to farmers. On the other hand, the prices are between Rs25 to Rs35 a kg in wholesale and retail markets in other parts of the state. In Vijayawada, tomatoes are being sold at Rs27 a kg in RythuBazaars. In retail market,the prices are between Rs30 and Rs35 a kg depending on the quality and size.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by tomato farmers of Anantapur district, agriculture minister K Atchannaidu discussed with the officials and instructed them on Monday to procure tomatoes in Anantapur district and transport them to RythuBazaars in other districts.

Tomato prices are between Rs7 and 23 a kg in Anantapur and Kurnool districts depending on the quality and variety. In kharif season, 15.27 lakh tonne tomatoes are produced in AP, particularly in the districts of Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur, Annamayya, Sri Sathyasai and Chittoor districts.

Now, tomato prices have steeply fallen in Anantapur district. Some varieties like 555 and 448 have short duration and are spoiled swiftly.

Farmers, who are cultivating this variety of tomatoes are worried because there is no demand for such tomatoes.

Now the marketing department has come forward to purchase these varieties from farmers of Anantapur and sell them in Rythu Bazaars in other parts of state. If the government sells tomatoes at lesser price of around Rs20 a kg in the RythuBazaars in other parts of the state, it will be beneficial both to farmers as well as consumers.