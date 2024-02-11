Guntur: 30 fall sick due to consumption of contaminated water

Guntur : A woman died due to suspected symptoms of diarrhoea and another 30 persons fell ill reportedly due to consumption of contaminated drinking water at Sarada Colony and Srinagar in Guntur city on Saturday. Twenty persons who fell ill have been admitted to the GGH in Guntur city and remaining 10 at primary health centres and private hospitals.

According to the sources, K Padma (19), who is working as a maid, has been suffering from diarrhoea for the last two days. She died while being shifted to the GGH.

Speaking to the The Hans India, GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said, “We are conducting the postmortem on Padma. After getting the post-mortem report, I can tell the exact reasons for her death.” Meanwhile, GMC officials collected the drinking water samples at Sarada Colony and Srinagar area of Guntur city and sent them to a lab at the Guntur Medical College for testing. “The test report said the drinking water contains sufficient chlorine. ANMs, ASHA workers are conducting door-to-door surveys at Srinagar and Sarada Colony in Guntur city,” GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said.

She said 19 persons who fell ill were undergoing treatment at the GGH. She further said that the GMC had cleaned all the reservoirs on January 20.

Meanwhile, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri visited the GGH in Guntur city on Saturday and inquired about the health condition of those who fell ill due to consumption of contaminated drinking water. They interacted with the doctors and instructed them to provide better treatment to patients.