Guntur: Beneficiaries endorse CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy policies at Memanta Siddham

Guntur : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got his decisions endorsed during his Memanta Siddham road show and public meeting in Guntur city on Friday when he made a few of the beneficiaries speak about the measures taken by the government and explain why people should vote for YSRCP.

An Arogyasri beneficiary Muthu Balaswamy of Korrapadu village of Vegendla mandal in Guntur district said that he was diagnosed with cancer. Arogyasri scheme came to his rescue and saved his life. The hospital bill of Rs 6 lakh was covered under Arogyasri.



A chilli farmer Bade Sheshagiri Rao said that he got benefit from Rythu Bharosa and old age pension. He said that he also received compensation for crop damage. He said that these schemes should continue and hence he wants YSRCP to be back in government.



Another farmer Gutta Sankara Rao of Korrapadu village in Medikonduru mandal said that he got treatment under Aarogyasri when his leg had to be amputated due to infection. He said that he got Rs 5000 under YSR Arogya Asara, besides a house in Jagananna colony and Rytu Bharosa amount. He said that he came all the way to see Jagan Mohan Reddy who stands by the poor people.



Referring to these live examples, Jagan urged people to continue their support to the YSRCP and defeat the opposition alliance which never keeps up its promises. He came down on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu saying that he never fulfilled any of the promises made in the party manifesto.

