Guntur: BJP membership to farmers suggested

Guntur: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari suggested the party leaders to provide party membership to the farmers.
Addressing media after attending the BJP Kisan Morcha state executive meeting held at the BJP district office in Guntur city on Thursday, she said the party had 35 lakh to 36 lakh members in the state and 18 crore members in the country and is the biggest political party in the country.
She recalled that the party won in local body elections in Tripura and added that because of hard work of the party activists, the party got success in 20 states in the country.
