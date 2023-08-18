  • Menu
Guntur: Houses built for poor in Perecherla to get tap, power connections

Guntur: Houses built for poor in Perecherla to get tap, power connections
AP Housing Corporation managing director G Lakshmi Shah directed the officials to give power connection and tap connection to the houses which were constructed at Perecherla under ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme.

Guntur : AP Housing Corporation managing director G Lakshmi Shah directed the officials to give power connection and tap connection to the houses which were constructed at Perecherla under ‘Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme. He along with the housing officials visited Perecherla layout -3 under Medikonduru mandal of Guntur district on Thursday. He inspected the construction works and interacted with the beneficiaries residing in the houses.

X