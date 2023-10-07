Guntur: Intermediate pass certificates to be distributed by October 10

Guntur : Printing of Intermediate pass certificates of Board of Intermediate Education is expected to be completed by Saturday (October 7) and distribution to all the junior colleges in the State shall happen by October 10, according to BIE secretary Saurabh Gaur. He recalled that these certificates are already available over Digilocker for the last few months. He said online marks memo download facility is available through BIE website and is valid elsewhere.

In a statement on Friday, Saurabh Gaur said nearly 3.73 lakh candidates have utilised this facility and downloaded marks memos for seeking admission in colleges and institutions across the country. He further said that the BIE adopted a digital enablement approach for providing all student services through Digilocker (For certificates and documents) and Jnana Bhumi digital platform for other services such as name correction, parents name correction, date of birth correction etc.

He said this is in line with the ease of living for students that is being promoted by the department. For BIE, AP, total 45.53 lakh certificates have been pushed to Digilocker for the period of 2014-2023 which includes Inter pass certificates, migration certificates, equivalency certificates, eligibility certificates. He said this is the highest in the country for any state board. He said that the Digilocker Electronic Copies are treated on par with physical documents and allowed by all education institutions and remembered that the AP government issued instructions in this regard in 2020 through GO 65 dated 16-9-2020 that Digilocker certificates be provided and accepted by all institutions.