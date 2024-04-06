Guntur: Jagjivan Ram remembered

Guntur : District collector M Venugopal Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, district revenue officer P Roja paid tributes to the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary celebrations held at the collectorate on FRiday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector remembered how the latter fought against inequalities and described him as a social reformer. He worked as a union minister for several decades and worked for uplifting the weaker sections. He strived hard to bring green revolution in the country.

Joint collector Rajakumari remembered that the latter introduced several reforms as a Union Railway Minister and Union Agriculture minister. She said following his footsteps is a real tribute to him.