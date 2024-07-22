Live
- New Rs 700-cr aluminium can unit will provide jobs to 500: Minister
- Euphoric Congress continues celebrations of farm loan sop
- True colours of Congress exposed in LS elections: Kishan Reddy
- Fervour marks Guru Purnima celebrations across Hyd’bad
- Centre urged to fund AP tourism projects
- Guntur: Neuro conference held
- 3 dead, 8 hurt as landslide hits Kedarnath Yatra route
- 17-year-old dies after being kicked by horse
- Food For Thought: ‘Vistaraku’ out to spread its reach to AP shortly
- Kishan Reddy couple offers prayers to Ujjain Mahankali
Guntur: The 31st annual conference of AP Neuro Scientist Association -2024 was held at Shree Convention Centre here on Sunday. Neurologists, neuro...
Guntur: The 31st annual conference of AP Neuro Scientist Association -2024 was held at Shree Convention Centre here on Sunday. Neurologists, neuro surgeons, DM & DNB students of Neurology, Neuro Surgery and Allied Specialties participated in the meeting. Guntur East MLA Nazeer Ahmed inaugurated the meeting.
Dr Abhidha Shah, Dr Sarat Chandra, Dr Manas Panigrahi, APNSA President Dr P Vijaya, Secretary Dr I Babji Syam Kumar, Dr D Kodandagiri Rao, Dr NS Sampath Kumar, GGH Associate Professors Dr Aruna & Dr Bindu Narmada were present.
