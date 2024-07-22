  • Menu
Guntur: Neuro conference held

Guntur: The 31st annual conference of AP Neuro Scientist Association -2024 was held at Shree Convention Centre here on Sunday. Neurologists, neuro surgeons, DM & DNB students of Neurology, Neuro Surgery and Allied Specialties participated in the meeting. Guntur East MLA Nazeer Ahmed inaugurated the meeting.

Dr Abhidha Shah, Dr Sarat Chandra, Dr Manas Panigrahi, APNSA President Dr P Vijaya, Secretary Dr I Babji Syam Kumar, Dr D Kodandagiri Rao, Dr NS Sampath Kumar, GGH Associate Professors Dr Aruna & Dr Bindu Narmada were present.

