Guntur: Special pujas performed to Lord Sri Krishna

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Krishna at Krishna temples on the occasion of Sri Krishna Astami on Wednesday. Special pujas were performed at ISKCON Temple at Mallareddy Nagar. Large number of devotees visited the temple seeking Lord blessings.

The temple authorities decorated the temple colourfully and distributed teerdham and prasadam. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the temple for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple.

Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Venkateswara Swamy temple at Brindavan Gardens, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Gorantla and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri.

Pujas were performed to cows at Sarada Peetham at Sampath Nagar.