Live
- Human-Centric Globalisation: Taking G20 to the Last Mile, Leaving None Behind
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 07 September, 2023
- G20 to showcase India as new global power
- Golden flowers worth Rs 2 cr donated to Tirumala temple
- VIT-AP Men’s Basketball team wins gold medal
- QIS Educational Institutions signs MoU with Malaysian varsity
- Crimes against women: Cops ensure 54 convictions in Vijayawada
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 7 September, 2023
- APERC rolls back restrictions on power usage by industries
- Create awareness on Lok Adalat, SP Arif Hafeez tells officials
Just In
Guntur: Special pujas performed to Lord Sri Krishna
Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Krishna at Krishna temples on the occasion of Sri Krishna Astami on Wednesday. Special pujas were...
Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Krishna at Krishna temples on the occasion of Sri Krishna Astami on Wednesday. Special pujas were performed at ISKCON Temple at Mallareddy Nagar. Large number of devotees visited the temple seeking Lord blessings.
The temple authorities decorated the temple colourfully and distributed teerdham and prasadam. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the temple for the convenience of the devotees visiting the temple.
Similarly, special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Venkateswara Swamy temple at Brindavan Gardens, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Gorantla and Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri.
Pujas were performed to cows at Sarada Peetham at Sampath Nagar.